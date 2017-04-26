This is the 2018 BMW M550d xDrive

BMW has officially unveiled the 2018 BMW M550d xDrive. The model is available both in sedan and Touring versions and pricing was not announced.





Under the hood of the 2018 BMW M550d xDrive is the 3.0 liter quad-turbo engine. It delivers 400 horsepower and 760 Nm peak of torque at 2.000 rpm. More than that, 450 Nm of that torque is available starting at 1.000 rpm which is a great thing. The unit is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission and to an all-wheel drive system.





As a result, the 2018 BMW M550d xDrive can run from stand still to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. The Touring version is 0.2 seconds slower. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.





On the dynamic side, BMW engineers have tweaked the suspension, the ride height is lowered by 10 mm and the braking system si signed by M. Also, the new 2018 BMW M550d xDrive come4s with all-wheel steering.





Source: BMW