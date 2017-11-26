This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born

A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed the new variant for the tracks. Named Aston Martin Vantage GTE, the car was designed according to FIA GTE rules in order to compete in the 2018/2019 World Endurance Championship and, of course, the mighty 24 Hours of Le Mans.





Attention to detail has been a priority at every step of this process and we’ve made big improvements in each area of the car,” Aston Martin Racing technical director Dan Sayers explains.





The new 2018 Aston Martin Vantage GTE has started the testing programme and already covered 13.000 kilometers. More than that, the car was tested for 30 hours at the Navarra race track in Spain.





The new braking system was developed with some help from Alcon, the suspensions were tuned by Ohlins, while the tires are provided by Michelin.

