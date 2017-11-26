Home » News » Aston Martin » This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born
This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born
26 November 2017 06:18:36
|Tweet
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed the new variant for the tracks. Named Aston Martin Vantage GTE, the car was designed according to FIA GTE rules in order to compete in the 2018/2019 World Endurance Championship and, of course, the mighty 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Attention to detail has been a priority at every step of this process and we’ve made big improvements in each area of the car,” Aston Martin Racing technical director Dan Sayers explains.
The new 2018 Aston Martin Vantage GTE has started the testing programme and already covered 13.000 kilometers. More than that, the car was tested for 30 hours at the Navarra race track in Spain.
The new braking system was developed with some help from Alcon, the suspensions were tuned by Ohlins, while the tires are provided by Michelin.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1951 Aston Martin DB2 VantageEngine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
1961 Aston Martin DB4 VantageEngine: Inline-6, Power: 198.4 kw / 266.1 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 345.73 nm / 255.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2000 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage CoupeEngine: 60 degree V12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 540 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2000 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage VolanteEngine: 60 degree V12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 540 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1998 Aston Martin Project Vantage ConceptEngine: V12, Power: 329.6 kw / 442.0 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 550.0 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm
New Vehicles
Lamborghini Urus partially revelead in a new teaser video
Lamborghini officials are mad. Or the marketing department. We don't knwo for sure, but we can tell you that the Italian car manufacturer has published ...
Lamborghini officials are mad. Or the marketing department. We don't knwo for sure, but we can tell you that the Italian car manufacturer has published ...
Concept Cars
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
Custom Cars
Isuzu D-Max Huntsman Package introduced in UK
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...
Future Cars
2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Various News
Most popular truck colors in 2017
Do you know that there is a statist egarding the color of trucks ordered around the world? Not only small passenger cars have such a statistic. ...
Do you know that there is a statist egarding the color of trucks ordered around the world? Not only small passenger cars have such a statistic. ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...