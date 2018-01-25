This Ford Focus WRC was driven by Colin McRae and now is for sale
25 January 2018 18:06:51
A 1999 Ford Focus WRC, driven by the legendary Colin McRae in four rounds of the World Rally Championship, is now going under the hammer by Silverstone Auctions at Race Retro Competition Car Sale. The event will took place on 23rd February.
This particular Ford Focus WRC was driven by McRae during Rally Catalunya, Rally Tour de Corse, Rally Acropolis and Rally China. More than that, this unit was also driven by Petter Solberg and Thomas Radstorm.
“It’s an honour to present this ex-Colin McRae 1999 Ford Focus WRC for sale at our Race Retro Competition Car Sale on 23rd February. The atmosphere at our auction will be electric and it goes without saying that we expect bidding to be flat-out, just like Colin behind the wheel”, said Adam Rutter, classic car specialist at Silverstone Auctions.
This Focus WRC was build in upmost secrecy and featured a Ford Zetec E 16V turbocharged engine.
“It is very rare for a rally car of this calibre to come to auction. Include the fact it’s been driven by Colin McRae, Petter Solberg and Thomas Radstrom among others, makes it an incredibly important vehicle in motorsport history”, added Adam Rutter.
2001 Ford Focus RS WRCEngine: Ford Zetec E Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2002 Ford Focus RS WRCEngine: Ford Zetec E Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2003 Ford Focus RS WRCN/A, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2008 Ford Focus RS WRC 08Engine: Duratec Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2000 Ford Focus FR200 ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 226.7 kw / 304.0 bhp @ 6750 rpm, Torque: 386.41 nm / 285.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
