This Ford Fiesta R2 is coming down on a zip line in Wales
1 August 2018 16:57:12
The Dayinsure Wales Rally GB will take place from 4 to 8 October and it will be part of the World Rally Championship. In order to promote the event, Dayinsure, Zip World and Slate Mountain have oined forces to produce the sensational #Skydriver viral video.
The movie was filmed at Slate Mountain which will hold two stages on the Friday of this year's Wales Rally GB. But the most important part is the zip line. In order to get down the slope, a Fiesta R2 is not using the roads. Instead, the rally car uses a zip line which can be found at Zip World Titan, the largest zip zone in Europe.
Behind the wheel of the Fiesta R2 is British Rally Championship leader Matt Edwards. Also during the movie you'll have the chance to see Elfyn Evans, current M-Sport WRT driver. He is the only welsh driver who managed to won the Dayinsure Wales Rally GB.
"The stunt sounded absolutely crazy when I first heard about it and, believe me, it was even crazier to witness. I’m just glad it wasn’t me in the car," he said.
Mitsubishi is expanding its offer in the uK with the introduction of a car designed for those who need a real off-road tool. If the Mitsubishi Outlander ...
Volkswagen continues to develop its US presence and to build new cars across the Ocean. Atlas was one of the products dedicated exclusively to US market. ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
To keep their clients attention, Bugatti is always launching special editions of its supercar. This time, Chiron is to be offered as a unique model, called ...
Even if Ferrari and Lamborghini are delivering record numbers year by year, Aston martin is not just standing and watching. The UK-base supercar managed ...
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Volvo is one of those car manufacturers who have decided to take some real actions on the eco-side. And now we have another good news for you. The next ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
As you already know, Lamborghini is working on a new special project that is called Aventador SVJ. But let's start with the name. An Aventador SV we already ...
