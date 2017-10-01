This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren

Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started chomping on his unique car.





Vitus is the name of the donkey and it managed to do some important damage to the car.





"I looked into the rear-view mirror and suddenly saw a pair of fluffy ears! And then I heard a strange sound" said Markus in an interview for German newspaper Bild.





But the story is not over because Markus asked money to repair the car. As a result, a court ordered Vitus' owner to give 6,800 USD in damages. According to Markus, the car has 35,000 USD damages but most of them were covered by a local McLaren dealer. The other 6,800 USD was left to Vitus' owner.





"The donkey probably thought the car was a carrot on wheels. I'm not mad at him", added Zahn.

Tags: doney mclaren mclaren 650s spider, mclaren

Posted in Miscellaneous, Various News