This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
1 October 2017 04:53:21
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started chomping on his unique car.
Vitus is the name of the donkey and it managed to do some important damage to the car.
"I looked into the rear-view mirror and suddenly saw a pair of fluffy ears! And then I heard a strange sound" said Markus in an interview for German newspaper Bild.
But the story is not over because Markus asked money to repair the car. As a result, a court ordered Vitus' owner to give 6,800 USD in damages. According to Markus, the car has 35,000 USD damages but most of them were covered by a local McLaren dealer. The other 6,800 USD was left to Vitus' owner.
"The donkey probably thought the car was a carrot on wheels. I'm not mad at him", added Zahn.
