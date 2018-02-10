Home » News » Bugatti » This Bugatti Chiron was sold for more than 4 million USD

This Bugatti Chiron was sold for more than 4 million USD

10 February 2018 15:46:30

A French Racing Blue Bugatti Chiron was sold during the RM Sotheby’s Paris auction in 2018. This particular Chiron was one of the 18 delivered in the second quarter of 2017 and it was driven for less than 621 miles. Half of them are tought to be test miles recorded by the manufacturer which means this car was a "bargain". 

During the auction, the highest bid stoped at 4.07 million USD. As you already know, the car delivers 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm peak of torque thanks to a quad-turbocharged W16 8.0 liter engine.

This Bugatti Chiron was sold for more than 4 million USD
The unit is matted to a seven-speed DCT transmission and the run from not to 60 mph is done in about 2.5 seconds. The top speed is limited to 420 km/h. 

Bugatti will build only 500 Chiron, each at a cost of around 3 million USD. 

Tags: , ,

Posted in Bugatti, Various News

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Volkswagen plans two new SUVs by 2020

    Volkswagen plans two new SUVs by 2020

  2. This Bugatti Chiron was sold for more than 4 million USD

    This Bugatti Chiron was sold for more than 4 million USD

  3. 2018 Peugeot 508 will be showcased in Geneva

    2018 Peugeot 508 will be showcased in Geneva

  4.  
  5. 2018 Volkswagen Touareg - first official sketch

    2018 Volkswagen Touareg - first official sketch

  6. Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates

    Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates

  7. Volkswagen Up! GTI UK pricing announced

    Volkswagen Up! GTI UK pricing announced

Related Specs

  1. 2006 Bugatti 16/4 Veyron

    Engine: Aluminum, Narrow Angle W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922.0 ft lbs @ 3300 rpm

  2. 2001 Bugatti 16/4 Veyron Concept

    Engine: Quad Turbo W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001.1 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922.0 ft lbs @ 2200-5500 rpm

  3. 2008 Bugatti 16/4 Veyron Fbg par Hermes

    Engine: Aluminum, Narrow Angle W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922.0 ft lbs @ 2200-5500 rpm

  4. 2009 Bugatti 16/4 Veyron Grand Sport

    Engine: Aluminum, Narrow Angle W16, Power: 746.4 kw / 1001 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250.1 nm / 922 ft lbs @ 3300 rpm

  5. 2002 Bugatti 16/4 Veyron Preproduction

    Engine: Quad Turbo W16, Power: 746.5 kw / 1001.1 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 1250 nm / 922.0 ft lbs @ 2200-5500 rpm

New Vehicles

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace available to order in UKVolkswagen Tiguan Allspace available to order in UK
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...

Concept Cars

INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealedINFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...

Custom Cars

Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan offered in USFord Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan offered in US
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...

Future Cars

Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous carsNissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...

Market News

Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectationsVolkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...

Gadgets

Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety BrakeCitroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...

Various News

Rafael Nadal receives its own Kia StingerRafael Nadal receives its own Kia Stinger
Everybody understood that the new Stinger is Kia's best model so far. Fast, with premium touches and awesome design. To convince even more the European ...

Motorsports

Formula 1 grid girls are replaced with grid kidsFormula 1 grid girls are replaced with grid kids
A few days ago, Formula 1 bosses have announced that the championship will come with no more grid girls. This was an unexpected decision but they are ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com