This Bugatti Chiron was sold for more than 4 million USD

A French Racing Blue Bugatti Chiron was sold during the RM Sotheby’s Paris auction in 2018. This particular Chiron was one of the 18 delivered in the second quarter of 2017 and it was driven for less than 621 miles. Half of them are tought to be test miles recorded by the manufacturer which means this car was a "bargain".





During the auction, the highest bid stoped at 4.07 million USD. As you already know, the car delivers 1.500 horsepower and 1.600 Nm peak of torque thanks to a quad-turbocharged W16 8.0 liter engine.





The unit is matted to a seven-speed DCT transmission and the run from not to 60 mph is done in about 2.5 seconds. The top speed is limited to 420 km/h.





Bugatti will build only 500 Chiron, each at a cost of around 3 million USD.

Tags: auction bugatti chiron, bugatti chiron, chiron

Posted in Bugatti, Various News