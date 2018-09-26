This 900 HP Ford Mustang RTR is drifting around the Nurburgring

Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This time, the US-based motorsport division has put a record drift holder inside a 900 HP muscle car.





We are talking about the factory driver Vaughn Gittin Jr. who took to the 12.93-mile track in his Ford Mustang RTR. The video published by Ford is named "The Drift King of the Ring" and Gittin Jr. has become the first man who managed to lap the Nurburgring sideways.





"I was out of my comfort zone for the majority of the hot laps. I did not know the Green Hell nearly as well as I thought I did. Everything changes when you’re going sideways at those speeds. When we stopped for the first tire change I was elated. I had to catch my breath, which is something I have never experienced behind the wheel since I was a rookie in Formula Drift", said Gittin Jr.





As you can imagine, the Ford Performance driver didn't manage to do a lap with one set of tires and he had to change them. When? We don't know for now, but we are pretty sure that Ford will release a long version of this video. Until than, enjoy the movie.

