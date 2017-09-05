These are the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabrio facelift

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the revised S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabrio. The German car manufacturer said that the models comes with modified spoilers, new side skirts and special wheels on the AMG Line versions. But the most important thing is that Mercedes-Benz will offer OLED tail lamps as standard. The total of 66 ultra-flat OLEDs act like floating elements inside the tail lamp; in addition, they emit a highly homogeneous light pattern in all directions and form a unique day and night design.





"With their unmistakable, exclusive design and high-class materials with extremely high value appeal in the interior, the new S-Class Coupé and S-Class Cabriolet embody our interpretation of modern luxury. On top of that, both luxury four-seaters feature the latest cutting-edge technology from the S-Class," says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG with responsibility for Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales.





Inside the cabin, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabrio and S-Class Coupe facelift features the Widescreen Cockpit (two 12.3 inch displays), a new Comand Online infotainment system and a brand new steering wheel with touch control buttons.





Under the hood, both models are available only with petrol units. The S-Class Coupe can be ordered in the S 450 4Matic version that has a V6 3.0 liter unit that delivers 367 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque. This is only version that can't be ordered on the S-Class Cabrio.





The following engines can be ordered on both new German models. The S 560 has a V8 4.0 liter rated at 469 HP and 700 Nm, the AMG S63 4Matic+ features a V8 4.0 liter unit that can delivers 612 horsepower and 900 Nm peak of torque. The last, but not least is the AMG S65 variant that has a V12 6.0 unit rated at 630 horsepower and 1.000 Nm peak of torque.









Tags: frankfurt 2017, mercedes-benz, mercedes-benz s-class cabrio, mercedes-benz s-class coupe

Source: Mercedes-Benz