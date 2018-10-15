These are the new Fiestas Red and Black Editions

Ford has launched a special version for the all-rounder Fiesta mini model. Named Red Edition and Black Edition, each version comes with some distinct exterior and interior accessories.





As you can already imagine, the Fiesta Red Edition comes with a body painted in Race Red that features some black stripes on the hood and on the roof. It also has special 17 inch wheels and some accessories painted in red. Inside the cabin there is the same black-and-red theme.





The same treatement was also applyed to the Black Edition version. But this time, the US-based car manufacturer used different colors of black for the exterior details. No matter what version you'll chose, under the bonnet you will get the 1.0 liter EcoBoost engine rated at 140 horsepower and matted to a six speed manual transmission. The Fiesta Black Edition and Red Edition are based on the ST Line trim-level which means it has some sporty setup for the suspension.

Tags: ford fiesta, ford fiesta black edition, ford fiesta red edition

