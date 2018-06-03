Home » News » Audi » These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5

These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5

3 June 2018 06:40:51

Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. 

As you can imagine, the new Audi Q8 is the star. The German car manufacturer presents the adventures of Sandra and Quentin, an extravagant power couple from the Golden State. Successful careers, a design loft, an influential circle of friends and the perfect car to match it all. But suddenly everything changed.

Here are the four videos of the Q8 Unleashed campaign. The last episode will be unveiled on July 5 the same day we will see the new German SUV. 
 
 
 
 

Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Audi, Videos

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Five years, 26 new vehicles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group

    Five years, 26 new vehicles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group

  2. By 2021, FCA will not sell diesel engined cars in Europe

    By 2021, FCA will not sell diesel engined cars in Europe

  3. Fiat will launch a new 500e and 500 Giardiniera electric wagon

    Fiat will launch a new 500e and 500 Giardiniera electric wagon

  4.  
  5. These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5

    These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5

  6. Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run

    Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run

  7. Safari park at Porsche Leipzig factory

    Safari park at Porsche Leipzig factory

Related Specs

  1. 2008 Audi A3 TDI Clubsport Quattro Concept

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 167 kw / 224 bhp, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs

  2. 2008 Audi R8 V12 TDI Concept

    Engine: V12 TDI, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs

  3. 2003 Audi Le Mans Quattro Concept

    Engine: V10, Power: 454.9 kw / 610 bhp, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 1750-5800 rpm

  4. 1991 Audi Avus Quattro Concept

    Engine: 60 Valve DOHC W12 (3 rows of 4), Power: 379.6 kw / 509.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 540.0 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  5. 1999 Bentley Hunaudieres Concept

    Engine: 64 Valve W16 (4 rows of 4), Power: 464.6 kw / 623.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 760.6 nm / 561.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

New Vehicles

Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...

Concept Cars

First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new eraFirst teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announcedRolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...

Future Cars

Hyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUVHyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUV
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...

Market News

Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in USHonda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technologyVolkswagen testing autonomous parking technology
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...

Various News

Porsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat devicePorsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat device
Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...

Motorsports

Jaguar I-Pace makes debuts as Formula E Pace CarJaguar I-Pace makes debuts as Formula E Pace Car
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...

Videos

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuitVideo: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Copyright CarSession.com