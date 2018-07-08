These are the first design sketches with the new Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation GLE. The SUV will be officially unveiled during this fall and according to some voices, the car will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show in October. In the first part of 2019, the car will be on sale.





Until than, Mercedes-Benz has started the promotion campaign for the new generation GLE. We have the first deisgn sketches of the interior of the car.





Just like the new A-Class, the new GLE will get the massive displays that are connected. But the GLE will get bigger screens which will have 12.3 inches. Just like you expect, the car will ditch the COMAND infotainment system and will get the latest MBUX technology.





Also, the new GLE will get a wider center console and also modified air vents.

