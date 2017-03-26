These are the best used AMGs you can buy

Every petrolhead loves AMGs but there is a slightly big problem. All of them are pretty expensive. Of course you can find some good cars on the second-hand market but is it safe to buy one of that?





Jonny Smith from Fifth Gear picked a selection of used Mercedes-AMGs that represent an astonishing bang-for-buck value.





The first one is 1988 - 2002 W210 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG. It comes with a V8 5.5 liter 354 horsepower under the hood and now you can find one of these for around 3.000 GBP. When it was new the car was 62.000 GBP.





If you are looking for something more special you can buy the 2002 - 2006 W209 CLK 55 AMG. It also comes with a V8 5.4 liter engine with 367 horsepower and now you can buy one of these for about 6 thousand GBP.





The last best pick is the 2002 - 2007 SL55 AMG. Under the bonnet lives a V8 5.4 liter turbocharged engine which deliver 476 horsepower. You can buy one of these for as little as 15 thousand GBP.

