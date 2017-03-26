These are the best used AMGs you can buy
26 March 2017 05:57:45
Every petrolhead loves AMGs but there is a slightly big problem. All of them are pretty expensive. Of course you can find some good cars on the second-hand market but is it safe to buy one of that?
Jonny Smith from Fifth Gear picked a selection of used Mercedes-AMGs that represent an astonishing bang-for-buck value.
The first one is 1988 - 2002 W210 Mercedes-Benz E55 AMG. It comes with a V8 5.5 liter 354 horsepower under the hood and now you can find one of these for around 3.000 GBP. When it was new the car was 62.000 GBP.
If you are looking for something more special you can buy the 2002 - 2006 W209 CLK 55 AMG. It also comes with a V8 5.4 liter engine with 367 horsepower and now you can buy one of these for about 6 thousand GBP.
The last best pick is the 2002 - 2007 SL55 AMG. Under the bonnet lives a V8 5.4 liter turbocharged engine which deliver 476 horsepower. You can buy one of these for as little as 15 thousand GBP.
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept makes European debut
Volkswagen is more and more convinced electric vehicles will help the company maintain its position as a world leader in car manufacturing even in the ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Bugatti Chiron receives 250 orders after only one year
It's been only a year since Bugatti decided to show us the new Chiron, a hypercar replacing the old and ageing Veyron. The public was very happy and acclaimed ...
Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
2018 Volkswagen Atlas first US commercial
Volkswagen is launching a campaign in the US to promote the new Atlas SUV, unveiled last year during Los Angeles Motor Show. The german manufacturer launched ...
