The upcoming Mini Electric is a tiny

This year, Mini will launch its first all-series all-electric car. Its name is Mini Cooper SE and it will be based on the current generation Mini Hatch.





As we know for now, the car will feature the same engine as the BMW i3 S which means it will deliver 184 horsepower. The battery pack will offer enought power to suply the engine for about 320 kilometers between two charges.





According to Mini officials, the Cooper SER will combine “locally emissions-free driving with the brand's characteristic go-kart feeling, premium quality, and expressive design.”





In order to promote the new car, one test prototype managed to pull away a full-size Boeing 777F. And the proof is in the video below.

