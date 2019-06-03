The upcoming Mini Electric is a tiny
3 June 2019 15:20:54
|Tweet
This year, Mini will launch its first all-series all-electric car. Its name is Mini Cooper SE and it will be based on the current generation Mini Hatch.
As we know for now, the car will feature the same engine as the BMW i3 S which means it will deliver 184 horsepower. The battery pack will offer enought power to suply the engine for about 320 kilometers between two charges.
According to Mini officials, the Cooper SER will combine “locally emissions-free driving with the brand's characteristic go-kart feeling, premium quality, and expressive design.”
In order to promote the new car, one test prototype managed to pull away a full-size Boeing 777F. And the proof is in the video below.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Special accessories for BMW X3 M And X4 M thanks to M Performance
Hyundai has a new hybrid for Europe: the 2020 Kona Hybrid
Video: Mercedes-AMG A45 spied again around the Nurburgring
-
BMW X1 facelift has a plug-in hybrid version
The upcoming Mini Electric is a tiny
Lotus Type 130 Electric Hypercar - first video teaser
Related Specs
1964 Austin Mini Cooper SEngine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 84.06 nm / 62.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1962 Austin Mini CooperEngine: Water-Cooled Inline-4, Power: 41.0 kw / 55 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 73.89 nm / 54.5 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1964 Austin Mini Cooper S RallyEngine: Inline-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 84.06 nm / 62.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2004 Castagna Mini Woody WagonEngine: 2004 Castagna Mini Woody Wagon, Power: 121.6 kw / 163 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 210 nm / 154.9 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Hamann Mini Cooper S CS4Engine: Supercharged Inline-4, Power: 157.3 kw / 211 bhp, Torque: 255 nm / 188.1 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Mountiaq Concept announced
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Various News
Cadillac V-Series celebrates 15 years
Inspired by the success of AMF and M divisions, Cadillac introduced the V-Series range, dedicated only to performance cars. Fifteen years ago, Cadillac ...
Inspired by the success of AMF and M divisions, Cadillac introduced the V-Series range, dedicated only to performance cars. Fifteen years ago, Cadillac ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...