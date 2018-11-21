The current generation Audi A6 doesn't have (for now) an RS6 version. As a result, the old version got its own swan song thanks to the guys from ABT Sportsline.





A few months ago, Audi and the German tuner unveiled the RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition, an ultra-perfromance car based on the RS6 Performance car. As a result to the intervention of the ABT, the V8 4.0 liter engine hided under the hood of the German model deliver 705 horsepower and 880 Nm peak of torque.





But now, the guys from ABT are back with some more power. The German performance break deliver 735 horsepower and an astonishing 920 Nm peak of torque. The not to 100 km/h is done in 3.1 seconds, 0.6 seconds faster than the previous model. And to prove that they are talking about a revised model, the car has a new name: Audi RS6+ Avant Performance Nogaro Edition.

Tags: audi, audi rs6+ avant performance nogaro edition, rs6 avant, rs6+ avant performance nogaro edition

Posted in Audi, Concept Cars