The smallest Rolls Royce, donated for hospital
9 March 2017 18:53:27
Rolls Royce its dedicating most of its time in creating luxury limousine for its exclusive clients, But there are some exceptions, when designers decide to change their agenda. This time with the smallest Rolls Royce ever created.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has unveiled a new concept, crafted for one very special customer, St Richard’s Hospital Pediatric Day Surgery Unit in the marque’s home town of Chichester, West Sussex.
The appropriately-named Rolls-Royce SRH will allow children awaiting surgery to drive themselves to the operating theatre, through the Pediatric Unit corridors which are lined with ‘traffic signs’. The experience of ‘self-drive to theatre’ aims to reduce child patient stress.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars welcomed two test drivers from the Pediatric Unit at St Richard’s Hospital, Molly Matthews and Hari Rajyaguru, to the Home of Rolls-Royce. Molly and Hari viewed the car being unveiled in style at the company’s Goodwood Studio in the same manner for all Rolls-Royces VIP customers.
Created from the ground-up by the Bespoke Manufacturing team, the Rolls-Royce SRH presents to its very important customer a landmark study in Bespoke luxury. The car is specified with a two-tone paint-scheme of Andalusian White and Salamanca Blue and finished with a hand-applied St James Red coachline.
The interior space is appointed with the two-tone steering wheel, seats and self-righting wheel centres perfectly colour-matched to the St James Red coachline. A top speed of 10mph is achieved in seconds courtesy of power derived from a 24 volt gel battery that propels the car with the same whisper-quietness as Rolls-Royce’s V12 engines.
For those preferring a more sedate journey, the speed setting is variable and can be limited to only 4mph.
The Bespoke Manufacturing team devoted over 400 hours of their own time to develop this Rolls-Royce.
