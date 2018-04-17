The revised 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is available in Germany

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The C-Class in its current generation was Mercedes-Benz's top-selling model in its fourth year on sale. The brand sold a combined total of over 415,000 Saloon and Estate models worldwide in 2017.





The new model comes with a slightly revised front end. The designers have modified the headlamps and also the taillights. On the new version, the AMG Line comes with diamond radiator grille as standard. Inside the cabin, German engineers added special materials. Also, the revised 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift features a fully digital instrument display with three individual selectable display styles. The C?Class has touch-sensitive controls in the steering wheel.





The operation of Distronic and cruise control with controls directly on the steering wheel is another new feature. The infotainment system can additionally be operated via the touchpad with controller (new: haptic feedback) in the centre console or by means of Linguatronic voice control.





Under the hood, the C-Class facelift will be offered with two engines. The petrol unit has 1.5 liter and deliver 184 horsepower and can be yours also with a four-wheel drive system. In Germany, the entry-level version has a starting price of 40.000 euros. The diesel unit has 2.0 liter and delivers 194 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. The price starts at 42.330 euros. Mercedes-Benz offers as standard the 9-speed automatic transmission. The T-Modell version is 1.650 euros more expensive than the sedan.

Tags: 2018 mercedes-benz c-class, mercedes, mercedes-benz, mercedes-benz c-class

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles