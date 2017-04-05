The Range Rover Story exhibition opens in Solihull

Land Rover is very proud of its heritage and tries to showcase it on every occasion. The newest addition to Land Rover heritage is the new visitor attraction opened at Solihull manufacturing plant. It is called ‘The Range Rover Story’ and is an interactive exhibit created to celebrate 50 years of the world’s most revered luxury SUV.





Range Rover has been manufactured at Solihull since 1970, but its history with the site goes back to 1967 when the first secret prototype was conceived, codenamed Velar. The new exhibit will take visitors on a time-travelling voyage from its inception in the mid 1960s, through to the introduction of the Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Evoque. The exhibition culminates in an exciting unveil of the new Range Rover Velar.





The opening of the Range Rover exhibition coincides with the opening of Velar manufacturing tours at Solihull. Velar is the third new model in a year to be launched at the plant, following the Jaguar F-PACE and new Discovery. Velar is produced in one of the largest aluminium body shops in the world.





“The exhibit tells the incredible story of the Range Rover, from the original Velar prototype through to today’s new model. At the time I began my career in 1967 as a Technical Assistant on the Velar Team, the intention was never to build a luxury vehicle. Over the 50 years since, the Range Rover has come a long way. We wanted to develop a more comfortable on-road Land Rover that would combine the comfort of the Rover with the Land Rover 4x4 capability to support a growing leisure market”, says Roger Crathorne (known as Mr Land Rover) with 50 years’ service dedicated to Land Rover.









Tags: land rover, land rover exhibition, the range rover story, range rover velar

Posted in Range Rover, Various News