Home » News » Range Rover » The Range Rover Story exhibition opens in Solihull
The Range Rover Story exhibition opens in Solihull
5 April 2017 18:47:45
|Tweet
Land Rover is very proud of its heritage and tries to showcase it on every occasion. The newest addition to Land Rover heritage is the new visitor attraction opened at Solihull manufacturing plant. It is called ‘The Range Rover Story’ and is an interactive exhibit created to celebrate 50 years of the world’s most revered luxury SUV.
Range Rover has been manufactured at Solihull since 1970, but its history with the site goes back to 1967 when the first secret prototype was conceived, codenamed Velar. The new exhibit will take visitors on a time-travelling voyage from its inception in the mid 1960s, through to the introduction of the Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Evoque. The exhibition culminates in an exciting unveil of the new Range Rover Velar.
The opening of the Range Rover exhibition coincides with the opening of Velar manufacturing tours at Solihull. Velar is the third new model in a year to be launched at the plant, following the Jaguar F-PACE and new Discovery. Velar is produced in one of the largest aluminium body shops in the world.
“The exhibit tells the incredible story of the Range Rover, from the original Velar prototype through to today’s new model. At the time I began my career in 1967 as a Technical Assistant on the Velar Team, the intention was never to build a luxury vehicle. Over the 50 years since, the Range Rover has come a long way. We wanted to develop a more comfortable on-road Land Rover that would combine the comfort of the Rover with the Land Rover 4x4 capability to support a growing leisure market”, says Roger Crathorne (known as Mr Land Rover) with 50 years’ service dedicated to Land Rover.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2006 Arden Range Rover AR05Engine: Jaguar All-Aluminum V8, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 640 nm / 472.0 ft lbs
2007 HSV E-Series GrangeEngine: Alloy LS2 Gen4 V8, Power: 306.5 kw / 411 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2001 HSV GrangeEngine: Chevrolet LS1 V8, Power: 190.2 kw / 255.1 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 475 nm / 350.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Land Rover Range Rover SportEngine: Jaguar All-Aluminum V8, Power: 290.1 kw / 389 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 541 nm / 399.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
McLaren Hyper GT sketch released
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Mazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plant
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Gadgets
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Sebastien Ogier signed with M-Sport
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
Videos
Mercedes-AMG E63 S - 0 to 186 mph
I'm in love with Mercedes-AMG's and I want to share this with you. Until now I haven't got the chance to drive the new E63 S but I have a lot of time ...
I'm in love with Mercedes-AMG's and I want to share this with you. Until now I haven't got the chance to drive the new E63 S but I have a lot of time ...