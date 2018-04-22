The Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift did a lap of the Nurburgring in less than 7 minutes

Porsche has done it again. The German car manufacturer has three models that managed to lap the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife in less than 7 seconds. We have the 918 Spyder, the 911 GT2 RS and the revised 911 GT3 RS facelift.





The last one did this impressive run a few days ago, but now we have the official news. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 56.4 seconds.





At the Nurburgring the 911 GT3 RS was equipped with the latest generation of Michelin Pilot Sport tyres. No other modifications were made. Behind the wheel of the model was Kévin Estre (29-year old driver).





The 911 GT3 RS with motorsport-bred chassis and 383-kW (520-hp), four-litre, high- speed naturally aspirated engine had its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in early March this year. The high-performance sports car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, reaching a top speed of 312 km/h.

Tags: 911 gt3 rs, porsche, porsche 911 gt3 rs

