Home » News » Porsche » The Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift did a lap of the Nurburgring in less than 7 minutes
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift did a lap of the Nurburgring in less than 7 minutes
22 April 2018 04:43:31
|Tweet
Porsche has done it again. The German car manufacturer has three models that managed to lap the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife in less than 7 seconds. We have the 918 Spyder, the 911 GT2 RS and the revised 911 GT3 RS facelift.
The last one did this impressive run a few days ago, but now we have the official news. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 56.4 seconds.
At the Nurburgring the 911 GT3 RS was equipped with the latest generation of Michelin Pilot Sport tyres. No other modifications were made. Behind the wheel of the model was Kévin Estre (29-year old driver).
The 911 GT3 RS with motorsport-bred chassis and 383-kW (520-hp), four-litre, high- speed naturally aspirated engine had its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in early March this year. The high-performance sports car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, reaching a top speed of 312 km/h.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
This is the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept
Chverolet Corvette ZR1 clocks 212 mph in official test
Skoda Kamiq - official pictures and details with the SUV that will be sold exclusively in China
-
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
Ferrari Portofino European tour announced
Related Specs
2000 Porsche 911 GT3Engine: Aluminum, Water Cooled, Flat-6, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.1 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 370 nm / 272.9 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2003 Porsche 911 GT3Engine: Water Cooled, Aluminum, Opposed 6-Cylinder, Power: 284.1 kw / 381 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 385.05 nm / 284 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2007 Porsche 911 GT3Engine: Flat-6, Power: 309.5 kw / 415 bhp @ 7600 rpm, Torque: 405.39 nm / 299 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2001 Porsche 911 GT3 CupEngine: Flat-6, Power: 275.9 kw / 370.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 370 nm / 272.9 ft lbs @ 6250 rpm
2002 Porsche 911 GT3 CupEngine: Flat-6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 283.4 kw / 380 bhp @ 7250 rpm, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 7252 rpm
New Vehicles
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
Concept Cars
Ssangyong e-SIV electric world premiere
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Custom Cars
McLaren 570S Spider MSO editions launched in Canada
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
Future Cars
Chevrolet Silverado range to grow
In order to compete with the legendary and successful Ford F-150, Chevrolet has to constantly update its Silverado model. The most important update will ...
In order to compete with the legendary and successful Ford F-150, Chevrolet has to constantly update its Silverado model. The most important update will ...
Market News
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Gadgets
Kia Soul EV developed a wireless charging system
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Porsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...