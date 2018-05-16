The next Volvo S60 won't have a diesel engine
16 May 2018 12:51:37
|Tweet
Volvo is one of those car manufacturers who have decided to take some real actions on the eco-side. And now we have another good news for you. The next generation Volvo S60 won't have a diesel engine.
This announcement was made by Hakan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo.
“Our future is electric and we will no longer develop a new generation of diesel engines. We will phase out cars with only an internal combustion engine, with petrol hybrid versions as a transitional option as we move towards full electrification. The new S60 represents the next step in that commitment”, said Volvo CEO.
The next generation Volvo S60 will be based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform and it will have petrol units and hybrid powertrains.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Mercedes-Benz V-Class is now available in a Night Edition version
Audi Q8 - another teaser with the German SUV
Honda Civic Type R is the fastest front-wheel-drive model on Magny Cours
-
The next Volvo S60 won't have a diesel engine
Mercedes-Benz A-Class is now produced in Hungary
Brabus has a special package for Mercedes-Benz X-Class
Related Specs
2000 Volvo S60 PCC ConceptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs
2003 Volvo S60 REngine: Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm
2005 Volvo T6 RoadsterEngine: S80 Inline-6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhpN/A
2000 Volvo S80 T6Engine: B6284T BiTurbo Inline-6, Power: 202.8 kw / 272.0 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 2100-5000 rpm
2002 Volvo ACC2 ConceptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Concept Cars
Skoda third SUV teased ahead its launch in Beijing Motor Show
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Seat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
Market News
Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Gadgets
Bugatti Chiron offers telemetry data in real time
Bugatti builds one of the most luxurious car on the planet. But Chiron clients also buy the car for its performance, because the supercar is capable of ...
Bugatti builds one of the most luxurious car on the planet. But Chiron clients also buy the car for its performance, because the supercar is capable of ...
Various News
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
Motorsports
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...