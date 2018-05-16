The next Volvo S60 won't have a diesel engine

Volvo is one of those car manufacturers who have decided to take some real actions on the eco-side. And now we have another good news for you. The next generation Volvo S60 won't have a diesel engine.





This announcement was made by Hakan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo.





“Our future is electric and we will no longer develop a new generation of diesel engines. We will phase out cars with only an internal combustion engine, with petrol hybrid versions as a transitional option as we move towards full electrification. The new S60 represents the next step in that commitment”, said Volvo CEO.





The next generation Volvo S60 will be based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform and it will have petrol units and hybrid powertrains.





