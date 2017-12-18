Home » News » Volkswagen » The next generation Volkswagen Touareg will come in April 2018
The next generation Volkswagen Touareg will come in April 2018
18 December 2017 10:45:00
The actual Volkswagen Touareg is on the market since 2010 and the German car manufacturer is already working on a new generation. According to some internal news, the new generation Volkswagen Touareg will be showcased in April 2018 during the Shanghai Motor Show.
The new Volkswagen Touareg will be based on the MLB Evo platform, the same architecture that is currently used for the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus.
On the design side, the same report said that the new generation Volkswagen Touareg will come with some styling cues seen on the T-Prime GTE Concept, a prototype that was first unveiled in 2017 during the Shanghai Motor Show. Expect to see more interior space, a revised engine line-up and lots of modern technologies.
