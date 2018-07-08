The next generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class caught in traffic

Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation S-Class. The German limousine is scheduled to debut in 2019 while the commercial launch is set for 2020.





Until than, we have managed to find some footage with a test prototype in regular traffic. According to some rumors, the car will get some slight minor exterior modifications but it will come with extensive interior improvements.





The car will get gesture control, more special materials and a Level 3 autonomous system that will be able to drive the car with less human imput. Untill we'll got new details, let's see how the S-Class rolls on traffic.

Tags: mercedes, mercedes-benz, mercedes-benz s-class, s-class

