The new Volkswagen Polo GTI is available for order

Volkswagen has announced that the Polo GTI is available for order. In Germany, the new hot hatch is available for 23,950 euros. The new Volkswagen Polo uses a 2.0 TSI engine rated at 200 horsepower at 4.400 rpm and 320 Nm peak of torque at 1.500 rpm.





The engine resources are sent to the front wheels via a six-speed DSG transmission and a XDS differential. As a result, the new Polo GTI can run from not to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 235 km/h.





In terms of fuel consumption, the new Volkswagen Polo GTI runs with 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers and delivers 138 grams of CO2 per kilometer.





Optional highlights include fully digital instruments (Active Info Display), LED headlights, a whole armada of further driver assistance systems, adjustable sports running gear, 18-inch alloy wheels for the first time, the largest panoramic sliding sunroof of any car in this class and a 300-watt Beats sound system.

