Home » News » Volkswagen » The new Volkswagen Polo GTI is available for order

The new Volkswagen Polo GTI is available for order

14 December 2017 11:00:05

Volkswagen has announced that the Polo GTI is available for order. In Germany, the new hot hatch is available for 23,950 euros. The new Volkswagen Polo uses a 2.0 TSI engine rated at 200 horsepower at 4.400 rpm and 320 Nm peak of torque at 1.500 rpm.

The engine resources are sent to the front wheels via a six-speed DSG transmission and a XDS differential. As a result, the new Polo GTI can run from not to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 235 km/h.

The new Volkswagen Polo GTI is available for order
In terms of fuel consumption, the new Volkswagen Polo GTI runs with 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers and delivers 138 grams of CO2 per kilometer. 

Optional highlights include fully digital instruments (Active Info Display), LED headlights, a whole armada of further driver assistance systems, adjustable sports running gear, 18-inch alloy wheels for the first time, the largest panoramic sliding sunroof of any car in this class and a 300-watt Beats sound system.

Tags: , ,

Posted in Volkswagen,

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Audi A8 gains new sport exterior package and sport seats

    Audi A8 gains new sport exterior package and sport seats

  2. Alpine A110 enters production

    Alpine A110 enters production

  3. Renault Zoe has a Star Wars limited edition

    Renault Zoe has a Star Wars limited edition

  4.  
  5. Skoda revealed a Fabia inspired by the WRC 2 car

    Skoda revealed a Fabia inspired by the WRC 2 car

  6. The new Volkswagen Polo GTI is available for order

    The new Volkswagen Polo GTI is available for order

  7. High demand for Porsche Panamera hybrid versions

    High demand for Porsche Panamera hybrid versions

Related Specs

  1. 2005 Volkswagen Golf GTI

    Engine: All Aluminum FSI Inline-4 w/Turbocharger, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 5100 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 1500-5000 rpm

  2. 2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th Anniversary

    Engine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs

  3. 2007 Volkswagen Golf GTI-650

    Engine: W12, Power: 477.0 kw / 639.6 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A

  4. 2006 Volkswagen Golf R GTI

    Engine: APR Tuned FSI Inline-4, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhp, Torque: 460.98 nm / 340 ft lbs

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

New generation Audi A7 will be unveiled on October 19New generation Audi A7 will be unveiled on October 19
Audi has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming A7 model. The new 5-door coupe model will be officially unveiled on October 19 during a special ...

Concept Cars

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSOMcLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...

Future Cars

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for productionVolkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...

Market News

Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestonesLamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...

Gadgets

Seat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car everSeat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car ever
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...

Various News

Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPGOpel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and detailsVolkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com