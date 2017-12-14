Home » News » Volkswagen » The new Volkswagen Polo GTI is available for order
The new Volkswagen Polo GTI is available for order
14 December 2017 11:00:05
Volkswagen has announced that the Polo GTI is available for order. In Germany, the new hot hatch is available for 23,950 euros. The new Volkswagen Polo uses a 2.0 TSI engine rated at 200 horsepower at 4.400 rpm and 320 Nm peak of torque at 1.500 rpm.
The engine resources are sent to the front wheels via a six-speed DSG transmission and a XDS differential. As a result, the new Polo GTI can run from not to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 235 km/h.
In terms of fuel consumption, the new Volkswagen Polo GTI runs with 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers and delivers 138 grams of CO2 per kilometer.
Optional highlights include fully digital instruments (Active Info Display), LED headlights, a whole armada of further driver assistance systems, adjustable sports running gear, 18-inch alloy wheels for the first time, the largest panoramic sliding sunroof of any car in this class and a 300-watt Beats sound system.
Audi has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming A7 model. The new 5-door coupe model will be officially unveiled on October 19 during a special ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
