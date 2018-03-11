The new Toyota Super will likely have a straight six engine from BMW
11 March 2018 05:47:51
|Tweet
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Toyota unveiled the all-new GR Supra Racinc Concept, the prototype that will be transformed into the production version of the fifth-generation Supra sports car.
According to Toyota UK, the road version of this concept will be unveiled in the first part of 2019 and some rumors are saying that the car will be revealed during the 2019 Detroit Motor Show in January.
A Toyota official has said that the car is likely to get a straight-six engine. As a result, a BMW unit with about 330 horsepower might be in the game. But this is not over because the Japanese car manufacturer official told that a hybrid or a 100% electric power train is also on the papers.
"This GR Supra Racing Concept is a concept car, but its the first concept model of the first production car that would go under the GR model, and that’s important", said a Toyota exec. In these conditions, the new generation Supra won't be called a Toyota. It will have the Gazoo Racing nameplate.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Toyota WiLL VC ConceptEngine: Inline-4N/AN/A
1967 Toyota 2000 GTEngine: Inline 6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1969 Toyota 7Engine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600 bhp @ 7800 rpmN/A
2008 Toyota A-BAT ConceptEngine: Inline-4 w/Hybrid Synergy DriveN/AN/A
2004 Toyota Alessandro Volta ConceptEngine: Lexus RX 400 Hybrid System w/V6, Power: 304.3 kw / 408 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Aston Martin presents the Lagonda Vision Concept
We all know Aston Martin as the producer of one of the most exclusive supercars, with powerful engines and sporty looks. But Aston martin wants to be ...
We all know Aston Martin as the producer of one of the most exclusive supercars, with powerful engines and sporty looks. But Aston martin wants to be ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Gadgets
Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Various News
Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
Motorsports
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Videos
Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...