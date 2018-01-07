The new Renault Clio will come to Paris

The current generation Renault Clio is on the market for a long time. But according to AutoExpress, the french super-mini model will get a new generation this year.





The same report says that the new Renault Clio will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The new car will get lots of improvements and many of the are focused on efficiency and comfort.





The Renault Clio will be built on an updated CMF-B platform and will get the 0.9 liter engine and also the new 1.3 liter unit developed in-house with Mercedes-benz. More than that, there are rumors which said that the new generation Renault Clio will not be offered with a diesel engine. We'll see that.

Tags: 2019 renault clio, clio, renault, renault clio

