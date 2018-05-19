The new Opel Corsa GSi has 150 HP and OPC chassis
19 May 2018
Opel has published more details about the new generation Corsa GSi. As we previously said, the car will follow into the steps of the Insignia GSi and under the hood it will feature an already existing engine.
As a result, the new Opel Corsa GSi has a 1.4 liter turbo unit rated at 150 horsepower and 220 Nm peak of torque. The engine is matted to a six speed manual transmission and it can do not to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds. The run from 80 to 120 km/h is done in 9.9 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 207 km/h.
The Corsa GSi also emits pure precision: The sport chassis known from the OPC version and the brakes with red calipers ensure precise athleticism. On the outisde, the small German model will have a larger honeycomb grille, new mirror housings, and a special rear diffuser. INside the cabin, customers will get Recaro seats (optional), aluminum pedals and a sport steering wheel.
2005 Opel Astra VXREngine: ECOTEC Inline-4, Power: 170 kw / 237 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
2001 Opel Astra X-Treme ConceptEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 328.1 kw / 440.0 bhp @ 7350 rpm, Torque: 530 nm / 390.9 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1991 Opel Calibra TurboEngine: 16-Valve DOHC Inline-4, Power: 152.1 kw / 204.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 280.0 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
2003 Opel Insignia ConceptEngine: Aluminum V8, Power: 256.5 kw / 344 bhpN/A
1993 Opel Omega EVO 500Engine: Inline-6, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
Skoda third SUV teased ahead its launch in Beijing Motor Show
The Chinese market is the most important for Skoda, which sells there most of its production and recently inaugurated a factory with a local partner. ...
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Seat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Bugatti Chiron offers telemetry data in real time
Bugatti builds one of the most luxurious car on the planet. But Chiron clients also buy the car for its performance, because the supercar is capable of ...
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
The Porsche 911 GT3 RS facelift did a lap of the Nurburgring in less than 7 minutes
Porsche has done it again. The German car manufacturer has three models that managed to lap the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife in less than 7 seconds. ...
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
