The new Opel Corsa GSi has 150 HP and OPC chassis

Opel has published more details about the new generation Corsa GSi. As we previously said, the car will follow into the steps of the Insignia GSi and under the hood it will feature an already existing engine.





As a result, the new Opel Corsa GSi has a 1.4 liter turbo unit rated at 150 horsepower and 220 Nm peak of torque. The engine is matted to a six speed manual transmission and it can do not to 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds. The run from 80 to 120 km/h is done in 9.9 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 207 km/h.





The Corsa GSi also emits pure precision: The sport chassis known from the OPC version and the brakes with red calipers ensure precise athleticism. On the outisde, the small German model will have a larger honeycomb grille, new mirror housings, and a special rear diffuser. INside the cabin, customers will get Recaro seats (optional), aluminum pedals and a sport steering wheel.

