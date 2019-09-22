The new Mini Cooper SE starts its career on the best road in the world
22 September 2019 07:00:54
During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, Mini unveiled the all-new Cooper SE. The first mass-production electric model from Mini is already available and today he started his career.
And what is better than the best road in the world. If you don't knwo which road it is you'll have to go back in 2009 and see the Top Gear episode filmed in Romania.
We are speaking about the Transfagarasan, a road that is twisty and spectacular in the same time. It has a top height of 2045 meters and the difference in height is more than 1400 meters. And here was the place to shoot the first promotional videos and pictures with the all-new Mini Cooper SE.
THe electric car built in the UK has an electric motor with 184 horsepower and 270 Nm peak of torque. The engine is kept alive by a bettery pack which can provide between 235 and 270 kilometers of range. The car is already available to preorder and all you have to do is to pay a 1.500 euros reservation fee.
The production is scheduled to begin at the end of this year, while the first deliveries will start in the first part of 2020.
