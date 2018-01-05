The new Mercedes-Benz X-Class dressed as a camper van
5 January 2018 06:36:25
I'm pretty sure that all of you have read about the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo travel vans. But now, the German car manufacturer is back on the market with a special project.
This time, the camper van is based on the brand new X-Class pick-up truck. The package is provided by a German company called Tischer which is specialized in turning pickups into recreational vechiles.
If you are going to take a look on thier website you will notice some packages for the Volkswagen Amarok, Land Rover Defender, Nissan Navara, Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max and Ford Ranger. In one word, all the pickup trucks can become a recreational vehicle.
On the X-Class, the demountable cabin has a sleeping area in a 1.5-meter-wide alcove and with nearly two meters of headroom. It also has space for three seats and a kitchen with a three-burner has in order to prepare food. If you neen a spare bed, those three seats can be transformed into an extra bed.
The conversion also comes with a fold-away wash basin, a swiveling toilet unit, and a built-in bathroom roomy enough for a shower. More than that, the X-Class can be fitted with a heavy-duty pull-out module.
