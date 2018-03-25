The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet are here
25 March 2018 10:15:25
|Tweet
Mercedes-Benz has launched the revised Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet. As you can imagine, the facelifted models will get the same exterior treatement as the sedan and break versions. We see slightly revised bumpers and new light signatures for the headlights and taillights. Also you'll get new light-alloy wheels and new body colors.
Now, the German models will get standard LED High Performance headlamps or optional Multibeam LED headlights with Ultra Range Highbeam.
Inside the cabin, you won't get the magnificent two 12.3 inches screen. Instead you'll get a stand alone 10.25 inch infotainment system and a 12.3 inch digital instrument panel. The steering wheel also has some touch-control buttons.
Lounge atmosphere thanks to ambient lighting now with 64 colours and Energizing comfort control to enhance wellbeing and fitness. For the first time, the car will be offered with the Dynamic Body Control or with the Air Body Control suspensions.
Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will be offred with two engines. The entry-level model will have a 1.5 liter unit rated at 184 horsepower and 280 Nm peak of torque. The same unit will be offered with the all-wheel drive 4Matic system. On the diesel side you will get the 2.0 liter with 194 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S CabrioletEngine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 230.49 nm / 170.0 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm
1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL CoupeEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-6, Power: 179.0 kw / 240.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 294.2 nm / 217.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SLR Uhlenhaut CoupeEngine: Type M 196 S, Twin Spark Inline-8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 231.2 kw / 310.0 bhp @ 7400 rpm, Torque: 317 nm / 233.8 ft lbs @ 5950 rpm
1933 Mercedes-Benz 370 S CabrioletEngine: Inline-6, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhpN/A
1965 Mercedes-Benz 600 LandauletEngine: V8, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 501.65 nm / 370.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Custom Cars
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Various News
Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
Motorsports
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...