The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet are here

Mercedes-Benz has launched the revised Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet. As you can imagine, the facelifted models will get the same exterior treatement as the sedan and break versions. We see slightly revised bumpers and new light signatures for the headlights and taillights. Also you'll get new light-alloy wheels and new body colors.





Now, the German models will get standard LED High Performance headlamps or optional Multibeam LED headlights with Ultra Range Highbeam.





Inside the cabin, you won't get the magnificent two 12.3 inches screen. Instead you'll get a stand alone 10.25 inch infotainment system and a 12.3 inch digital instrument panel. The steering wheel also has some touch-control buttons.





Lounge atmosphere thanks to ambient lighting now with 64 colours and Energizing comfort control to enhance wellbeing and fitness. For the first time, the car will be offered with the Dynamic Body Control or with the Air Body Control suspensions.





Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet will be offred with two engines. The entry-level model will have a 1.5 liter unit rated at 184 horsepower and 280 Nm peak of torque. The same unit will be offered with the all-wheel drive 4Matic system. On the diesel side you will get the 2.0 liter with 194 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque.

