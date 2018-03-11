The new McLaren BP23 will be that fastest McLaren of all-time

A few months ago, McLaren has announced a new project. The car known as BP23 will be a successor for the iconic F1.





In order to do that, the car had to be fast and now McLaren confirms it. The new BP23 will reach a top speed of over 391 km/h, the peak speed of the legendary McLaren F1.





The car will also use a hybrid powertrain which will be made out of a petrol unit and an electric motor. The new McLaren BP23 will be built in just 106 units, the amount of F1 supercars selled back in the '90s.





According to McLaren all the units are already commissioned while the price tag will be of 1.6 million GBP plus taxes.

