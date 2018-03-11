The new generation Volkswagen Touareg teased on its way to Beijing

Volkswagen will unveil the new Toureg on 23rd March during the 2018 Beijing Motor Show. The German car manufacturer has picked China because this market had the biggest rise in the SUV segment and also because China is the first market for VW.





Now, the German car manufacturer has uploaded a new teaser video with the upcoming Touareg. I this video, we will see the road that Touareg will do from Slovakia plant to Beijing.





The car will have to cover more than 16,000 kilometers throught 11 countries. In the attached video you'll see all the action from the first three days.





The new generation Volkswagen Touareg will come with a new design and with an impressive interior. According to the German car manufacturer, the new Touareg will feature a new cockpit. Instead of the conventional instrument panel, the driver will get a 12 inch display. Also, the car will feature a 15 inch display for the infotainment system. Just like the Mercedes-Benz, these two displays will be fizically connected.

Tags: touareg, volkswwagen touareg

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles