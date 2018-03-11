Home » News » Volkswagen » The new generation Volkswagen Touareg teased on its way to Beijing
The new generation Volkswagen Touareg teased on its way to Beijing
11 March 2018 05:37:56
Volkswagen will unveil the new Toureg on 23rd March during the 2018 Beijing Motor Show. The German car manufacturer has picked China because this market had the biggest rise in the SUV segment and also because China is the first market for VW.
Now, the German car manufacturer has uploaded a new teaser video with the upcoming Touareg. I this video, we will see the road that Touareg will do from Slovakia plant to Beijing.
The car will have to cover more than 16,000 kilometers throught 11 countries. In the attached video you'll see all the action from the first three days.
The new generation Volkswagen Touareg will come with a new design and with an impressive interior. According to the German car manufacturer, the new Touareg will feature a new cockpit. Instead of the conventional instrument panel, the driver will get a 12 inch display. Also, the car will feature a 15 inch display for the infotainment system. Just like the Mercedes-Benz, these two displays will be fizically connected.
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Aston Martin presents the Lagonda Vision Concept
We all know Aston Martin as the producer of one of the most exclusive supercars, with powerful engines and sporty looks. But Aston martin wants to be ...
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...
