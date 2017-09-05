The new Ford EcoSport is here. The car will be showcased in Frankfurt

Ford has officially unveiled the all-new Ford EcoSport. The new compact SUV will be available for the first time with the Ford Intelligent All Wheel Drive technology for improved traction on- and off-road.





“Ford has sold 150,000 EcoSport compact SUVs in Europe since we first introduced the model to the region in 2014, and last year sales grew 40 per cent. The new Ford EcoSport offers customers even more style, comfort, capability and choice – blending rugged SUV functionality with city car practicality”, said Steven Armstrong, group vice president and president, Europe Middle East and Africa, Ford Motor Company.





The new Ford EcoSport comes with a new front grille, angular headlights which are housing High Intensity Discharge technology and LED DRLs. Also, the car comes with a new rear spoiler and modified taillights.





The new Ford EcoSport comes with a 1.5 liter EcoBlue diesel engine that delivers 125 horsepower. Also, the car will be available with the 1.5 liter TDCi diesel unit that comes with 100 horsepower. Also offered will be Ford’s multi-award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol in 140 PS, 125 PS and – from mid-2018 – 100 PS power outputs, with a six-speed manual gearbox; and 125 PS with a six-speed automatic gearbox featuring steering-column mounted paddle-shifters for convenient gear-shifting.

Source: Ford