The new C8 Corvette Convertible will reveal on October 3rd
22 September 2019 07:42:58
Chevrolet has announced that the all-new C8 Corvette Convertible will be unveiled on October 3rd at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Merritt Island, Fla.
Chevrolet said the Rocket Garden will serve as the main stage for the new C8 Corvette Convertible and the event whill be host by a mystery guest speaker.
All you need to see the public reveal of the new model is a daily admission ticket: $47 for those between 3 and 11 years old, and $57 for those older than 12 years of age.
As you can expect, the convertible version of the new C8 Corvette will carry the coupe powertrain. We are talking about the V8 6.2 liter engine which can deliver 490 horsepower via the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
