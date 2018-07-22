The new BMW M2 Competition price

A few weeks ago, BMW univeled the all new BMW M2 Competition. Basically is just a revised version of the M2 model and it is already available for sale. The price will start from 58,900 USD according to the online configurator.





The new BMW M2 Competition is coming with a 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine. But this time, the unit was replaced by a pot that we have seen on the M3 and M4.





The motor is down on power compared to the bigger brothers but it still good enought to deliver 410 horsepower (21 HP less than the M3). Standard, the BMW M2 Competition will be available with a six-speed manual transmission, but on the option list you will have a seven-speed M DCT automatic gearbox.





With the manual stick, the car does not to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, while the automatic transmission is faster with 0.2 seconds. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h. With the M Driver's Package, the top speed value can be raised up to 280 km/h.

Tags: bmw, bmw m2, bmw m2 competition, m2 competition

