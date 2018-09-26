The new BMW 3 Series will be unveiled on October 2 during the Paris Motor Show
26 September 2018 15:31:37
BMW has published another teaser picture with the all-new 3 Series. The mid-class sedan will be officially unveiled on October 2 during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Until now we know that the new generation BMW 3 Series will be 55 kilograms lighter, will have a center of grafvity with 10 mm lower and will be perfectly balanced.
In terms of the engine portfolio, one important feature is a thoroughly revised 4-cylinder gasoline engine. It is the most powerful 4-cylinder engine ever to be fitted in a BMW series production model. Yet its fuel consumption figures are still some 5 per cent below those of the predecessor engine: one contributing factor being the further developed 8-speed Steptronic transmission.
The key feature in terms of suspension development in the new BMW 3 Series Sedan is its damping system. The first ever progressive dampers to be fitted in a BMW model function continuously and progressively in relation to suspension travel.
Stay tuned for more info.
