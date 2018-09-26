Home » News » BMW » The new BMW 3 Series will be unveiled on October 2 during the Paris Motor Show

The new BMW 3 Series will be unveiled on October 2 during the Paris Motor Show

26 September 2018 15:31:37

BMW has published another teaser picture with the all-new 3 Series. The mid-class sedan will be officially unveiled on October 2 during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Until now we know that the new generation BMW 3 Series will be 55 kilograms lighter, will have a center of grafvity with 10 mm lower and will be perfectly balanced. 

In terms of the engine portfolio, one important feature is a thoroughly revised 4-cylinder gasoline engine. It is the most powerful 4-cylinder engine ever to be fitted in a BMW series production model. Yet its fuel consumption figures are still some 5 per cent below those of the predecessor engine: one contributing factor being the further developed 8-speed Steptronic transmission.

The key feature in terms of suspension development in the new BMW 3 Series Sedan is its damping system. The first ever progressive dampers to be fitted in a BMW model function continuously and progressively in relation to suspension travel.

Stay tuned for more info.

Tags: , , ,

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Honda CR-V Hybrid official figures

    2019 Honda CR-V Hybrid official figures

  2. Skoda Vision RS Concept unveiled

    Skoda Vision RS Concept unveiled

  3. Infiniti Project Black S announced

    Infiniti Project Black S announced

  4.  
  5. Skoda Kodiaq reaches 250.000 units milestone

    Skoda Kodiaq reaches 250.000 units milestone

  6. Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept unveiled

    Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept unveiled

  7. Suzuki Jimny gets only 3 stars EuroNCAP

    Suzuki Jimny gets only 3 stars EuroNCAP

Related Specs

  1. 1978 BMW 320 Turbo Group 5

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A

  2. 1936 BMW 328

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  3. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  4. 1940 BMW 328 Touring Roadster

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  5. 2004 BMW H2R Concept

    Engine: Direct Injection Hydrogen V12N/AN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Polestar 1 makes European debut in GenevaPolestar 1 makes European debut in Geneva
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in ChinaRolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...

Future Cars

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC conceptMercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...

Market News

Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...

Gadgets

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...

Various News

It is official - you won't be able to buy a brand new Porsche with a diesel engineIt is official - you won't be able to buy a brand new Porsche with a diesel engine
This year in February, Porsche line-up was ditching the diesel versions. But according to some sources, Porsche was about to put those engines back on ...

Motorsports

BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing CupBMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...

Videos

This is the 2018 Ultimate drag race. And it is insaneThis is the 2018 Ultimate drag race. And it is insane
The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors. ...
Copyright CarSession.com