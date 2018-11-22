The new Audi A1 Sportback is available for sale in the UK

Smallest Audi in the portfolio gains much more interior space, new technology fit for the digital future and a raft of assistance systems. There are all you need to know about the new generation Audi A1 Sportback.





The new model is available for order in the UK, first delivers will come at the end of this month. As you already know, the new generation comes with a completly new design which was built from the ground up. The A1 Sportback has grown significantly in length – extended by 56 millimetres, it now measures 4.03 metres. At the same time, its width has remained almost the same at 1.74 metres, while at just 1.41 metres high (excluding its aerial) it retains a low-slung stance which is emphasised further by the wide track and short overhangs.





In the UK the new A1 Sportback will be offered in conjunction with SE, Sport and S line specification options. Customers will be able to chose from four different engine. Available from launch is the 3.0 TFSI version that deliver 116 horsepower (18,450 GBP). Also, customers will be able to order the 25 TFSI with 95 HP, the 35 TFSI rated at 150 horsepower and the top end which is named 40 TFSI and it can deliver 200 horsepower thanks to a 2.0 liter petrol unit.





The new Audi A1 Sportback is fit for the digital future. Even the entry level SE version features a fully digital instrument cluster with a high-resolution, 10.25-inch display and a multifunction steering wheel as standard. The optional Audi virtual cockpit with an extended range of functions presents comprehensive and diverse information such as animated navigation maps and graphics of some driver assistance systems in the driver’s direct field of vision.





