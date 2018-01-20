Home » News » Mercedes » The new 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is available with optional Night Package

20 January 2018 03:26:26

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show. Now, the guys from Mbpassion are coming with an important news.

The German car manufacturer will offer a Night Package for the mighty 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Thanks to this package, the off-roader will come with dark-tinted parts for the turn signals, taillights and headlights. 

There will also be some tinted glass for the windows, new Obsidiab Black for the grille and bumpers and also for the mirror housings. The versions equipped with the Nights Package will be offered with 20 inch multi-spoke rims with dark details.

As you already know, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will be on sale in late 2018. At launch, the car will come with a V8 4.0 liter biturbo unit rated at 422 horsepower and 610 Nm peak of torque. The engine will be matted to a nine speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system with three locking differentials. 

