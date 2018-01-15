Home » News » Mercedes » The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is here

The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is here

15 January 2018 10:44:51

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the all-new 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show. The new model comes with an evolutionary design, with a more refined interior and with better off-road performances. 

On the design side we have noticed the rounded LED DRLs which are now integrated in the headlights, a revised hood and modified spoilers. And that's all folks because Mercedes-Benz didn't want to ruin an icon.

Inside the cabin, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will get more refined materials and the same elements we have already seen in the Mercedes-Benz line-up. The most important thing is the Widescreen Cockpit which is composed of the two 12.3 inch displays. 

On the off-road side, the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class comes with a 241 ground clereance, with 700 mm of maximum fording depht, a 30 degree angle of departure and a 31 degree angel of approach. The front suspension was designed by Mercedes-AMG. 

Under the hood, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will be offered with a V8 4.0 liter engine rated at 422 horsepower and 610 Nm peak of torque. All this amount of power is sent to the wheels via a nine speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive with three locking differential system. 

