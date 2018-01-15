The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is here
15 January 2018 10:44:51
|Tweet
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the all-new 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show. The new model comes with an evolutionary design, with a more refined interior and with better off-road performances.
On the design side we have noticed the rounded LED DRLs which are now integrated in the headlights, a revised hood and modified spoilers. And that's all folks because Mercedes-Benz didn't want to ruin an icon.
Inside the cabin, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will get more refined materials and the same elements we have already seen in the Mercedes-Benz line-up. The most important thing is the Widescreen Cockpit which is composed of the two 12.3 inch displays.
On the off-road side, the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class comes with a 241 ground clereance, with 700 mm of maximum fording depht, a 30 degree angle of departure and a 31 degree angel of approach. The front suspension was designed by Mercedes-AMG.
Under the hood, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will be offered with a V8 4.0 liter engine rated at 422 horsepower and 610 Nm peak of torque. All this amount of power is sent to the wheels via a nine speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive with three locking differential system.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
The new 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is here
This is the new Mercedes-AMG 53 series - it has a mild-hybrid powertrain and an electric compressor
Bentley Bentayga is now available with a V8 petrol unit - 550 horsepower and 290 km/h top speed
-
Mercedes-Benz G-Class - the last teaser before the official debut
Toyota GR Super Sport Concept revealed during 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon
Subaru Viziv Performance STI Concept previews an upcoming WRX STI model
Related Specs
1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A
2002 Mercedes-Benz A32K AMGEngine: V6, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2001 Mercedes-Benz C32 AMGEngine: Supercharged V6, Power: 264.0 kw / 354.0 bhp, Torque: 450 nm / 331.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK32 AMGEngine: Supercharged V6, Power: 264.0 kw / 354.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR 722 GTREngine: 90 Degree AMG V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 500.36 kw / 671 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 830 nm / 612.17 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Concept Cars
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
Custom Cars
MG3 receives new accessory pack in UK
MG tries to make the current MG3 more attractive this Christmas so is spicing up the range with some accessories. Whether you want some extra protection ...
MG tries to make the current MG3 more attractive this Christmas so is spicing up the range with some accessories. Whether you want some extra protection ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Various News
BMW sets two Guinness World Records for drifting. The new M5 was the king
The guys from BMW USA did it again. This time the new BMW M5 was the king. On 11 December 2017, instructor Johan Schwartz performed a sustained drift ...
The guys from BMW USA did it again. This time the new BMW M5 was the king. On 11 December 2017, instructor Johan Schwartz performed a sustained drift ...
Motorsports
This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...