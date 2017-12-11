Home » News » Ferrari » The most popular Ferrari of all time

The most popular Ferrari of all time

11 December 2017 16:23:04

It is kind of difficult to name the most perfect Ferrari ever produced. But someone thought at this challenge and decided to create a poll for the Scuderia fans. 

Thousands of prancing horse devotees have overwhelmingly declared the Ferrari 458 Italia to be the greatest ever V8 from Maranello. Pitched against everything from the tax-break 208 to the current 488GTB, the 458 mopped up a landslide 42% of the vote, more than twice the support for its nearest rival.

The poll was conducted on behalf of Enzo, the new quarterly magazine dedicated exclusively to Ferrari, and a total of over 4,500 votes were received. Enzo is produced by the team behind Octane magazine and the poll was taken among online readers of Octane as well as those of its sister publications evo and Auto Express.
The most popular Ferrari of all time
The most popular Ferrari of all time Photos

The 458 Italia claims its commanding victory ahead of the F355 and Ferrari’s latest offering in this field - the 488GTB.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Ferrari, Various News

The most popular Ferrari of all time Photos (1 photos)
  • The most popular Ferrari of all time

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. High demand for Porsche Panamera hybrid versions

    High demand for Porsche Panamera hybrid versions

  2. McLaren Senna supercar launched

    McLaren Senna supercar launched

  3. The most popular Ferrari of all time

    The most popular Ferrari of all time

  4.  
  5. Maserati Winter Tour kicks off

    Maserati Winter Tour kicks off

  6. McLaren Special Operations launch Muriwai special paint

    McLaren Special Operations launch Muriwai special paint

  7. First teaser for the new Toyota Avalon

    First teaser for the new Toyota Avalon

Related Specs

  1. 2001 Ferrari 360 Challenge

    N/A, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 8500 rpm, Torque: 373 nm / 275.1 ft lbs @ 4750 rpm

  2. 2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale

    Engine: All Aluminum V8, Power: 316.9 kw / 425 bhp @ 8500 rpm, Torque: 373 nm / 275 ft lbs @ 4750 rpm

  3. 2008 Ferrari F430 Biofuel

    Engine: Aluminum Alloy, 90 Degree V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 367.6 kw / 493 bhp @ 8500 rpm, Torque: 664.35 nm / 490 ft lbs

  4. 2006 Ferrari F430 Challenge

    Engine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 360.4 kw / 483.3 bhp @ 8500 rpm, Torque: 465 nm / 343.0 ft lbs @ 5250 rpm

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

New generation Audi A7 will be unveiled on October 19New generation Audi A7 will be unveiled on October 19
Audi has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming A7 model. The new 5-door coupe model will be officially unveiled on October 19 during a special ...

Concept Cars

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSOMcLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...

Future Cars

2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...

Market News

Skoda enjoys record sales in SeptemberSkoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...

Gadgets

Seat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car everSeat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car ever
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...

Various News

Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPGOpel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and detailsVolkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com