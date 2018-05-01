Home » News » Jeep » The last Jeep Wrangler JK has been built

The last Jeep Wrangler JK has been built

1 May 2018

I'm pretty sure that you know how a Jeep Wrangler looks like. It's that boxy thing that can go anywhere. The off-road model had a tumultous life in the past years. In 2006, the car manufacturer added two-extra-doors for the Wrangler and this decision was a big hit.

Now, the last Jeep Wrangler JK has rolled off the line at the company’s Toledo Supplier Park in Ohio. Over its lifespan, Jeep asambled more than 2.1 million JK Wranglers.

“This workforce has been working practically non-stop for the past several years to fulfill the dreams of Jeep enthusiasts around the world who want to go where only a Wrangler can take them. We take great pride in the role we have played in the history of this vehicle and the impact it has made in the Toledo community. We look forward to bringing that same commitment to the all-new Jeep truck”, said Chuck Padden, Toledo Assembly Complex Manager.

But don't worry cause Jeep will soon start to deliver the JL Jeep Wrangler. It looks nearly identical to the outgoing model but it has some modern features. 


