The Grand Tour - the game will be realeased soon
22 August 2018 13:30:37
If you ever want to be Clarkson, May or Hammond, here is your chance. But don't get too excited because you'll not be able to replace one of the guys who are presenting The Grand Tour show that is available on Amazon Prime.
No, no. You will be able to pay for the game that has the same name and, probably, you'll get the chance to travel to the same destinations as seen in those episodes. The new video game will be released soon and it will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
In order to convince us that the game is ready to come out, the Amazon fellows released a short teaser video with The Grand Tour game. Let's see it and wait for the official release.
