The Grand Tour season two will start in October

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are returning for the second season of The Grand Tour. The release date for the first episode hasn't been published but we do know that it will happen sometime in October.





The news was aired thanks to James May. During an interview for BBC’s The One Show.





"October is when you'll first be able to see it, but after that, you'll be able to see it whenever you want, of course. I'm told to say that!", said May.





Apparently the new season will come with some modifications.





"There's a lot of travel involved. There's a lot of crew involved. There's a lot of tech involved, filming in 4K. But that's boring stuff. It's going to look largely the same, but we've moved it on a bit in a way that I can't really tell you about yet because you're the enemy and it's secret!"





According to a recent "study" the fans weren't pleased with The American and with the Celebrity Brain Crash scene. Maybe we will see an impovement on those two parts.

