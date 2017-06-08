Home » News » Miscellaneous » The Grand Tour season two will start in October
The Grand Tour season two will start in October
8 June 2017 11:13:11
|Tweet
Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are returning for the second season of The Grand Tour. The release date for the first episode hasn't been published but we do know that it will happen sometime in October.
The news was aired thanks to James May. During an interview for BBC’s The One Show.
"October is when you'll first be able to see it, but after that, you'll be able to see it whenever you want, of course. I'm told to say that!", said May.
Apparently the new season will come with some modifications.
"There's a lot of travel involved. There's a lot of crew involved. There's a lot of tech involved, filming in 4K. But that's boring stuff. It's going to look largely the same, but we've moved it on a bit in a way that I can't really tell you about yet because you're the enemy and it's secret!"
According to a recent "study" the fans weren't pleased with The American and with the Celebrity Brain Crash scene. Maybe we will see an impovement on those two parts.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
2018 Volkswagen Polo will be revealed on June 16
911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is a 500 units limited edition with exterior, interior and performance tweaks
-
The Grand Tour season two will start in October
Mopar is spicing up the new Jeep Compass
2018 Kia Stonic - First design sketches
Related Specs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
2006 YES Roadster 3.2 TurboEngine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)
New Vehicles
Mini Countryman hybrid to be introduced at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in Worthersee
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealer
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Gadgets
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Various News
Rob Melville named design director at McLaren
Mclaren is strengthening its design offensive with a new director. Rob Melville is to be the new Design Director for the UK-based manufacturer. ...
Mclaren is strengthening its design offensive with a new director. Rob Melville is to be the new Design Director for the UK-based manufacturer. ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...