The Grand Tour Season 2 - Official trailer

Amazon Prime has revealed the first official trailer of the upcoming The Grand Tour Season 2. As you already know, the show will be hosted in different locations by Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.





"It's clear that the most popular Grand Tour element of the show is when the chaps are roaming the globe on their big adventures and road trips, so that's what we're doing a lot more of for this series. We'll keep the studio in one place, and given how accident prone they are at the minute, that can only be a good thing!", said ANdy Wilan, the executive producer.





The new season of The Grand Tour will kick off on 8 December.

Tags: the grand tour, the grand tour season 2

