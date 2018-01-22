The first 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt was auctioned for 300.000 USD

During the 2018 Detroit Motor Show, Ford has officially unveiled the new Ford Mustang Bullitt. The car is based on the revised Ford Mustang GT and features some cues that were first seen on the original 1968 Mustang Bullitt.





The first unit of the new 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt was auctioned during an event held by Barrett-Jackson. The car was sold for 300,000 USD and all the money will go to non-profit Boys Republic.





The nonsectarian school and treatment community for troubled youngsters has guided more than 30,000 at-risk teenage boys and girls, including Steve McQueen, who graduated from the facility in 1946.





Under the hood of the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is a V8 5.0 liter engine rated at 475 horsepower and 570 Nm peak of torque. The engine is matted to a six speed manual transmission and it can do up to 262 km/h.

Tags: ford, ford mustang, ford mustang bullitt, mustang bullitt

Posted in Ford, New Vehicles