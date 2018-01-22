The first 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt was auctioned for 300.000 USD
22 January 2018 11:40:40
During the 2018 Detroit Motor Show, Ford has officially unveiled the new Ford Mustang Bullitt. The car is based on the revised Ford Mustang GT and features some cues that were first seen on the original 1968 Mustang Bullitt.
The first unit of the new 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt was auctioned during an event held by Barrett-Jackson. The car was sold for 300,000 USD and all the money will go to non-profit Boys Republic.
The nonsectarian school and treatment community for troubled youngsters has guided more than 30,000 at-risk teenage boys and girls, including Steve McQueen, who graduated from the facility in 1946.
Under the hood of the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt is a V8 5.0 liter engine rated at 475 horsepower and 570 Nm peak of torque. The engine is matted to a six speed manual transmission and it can do up to 262 km/h.
Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine

Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit.
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit

After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation
This is the new Land Cruiser FJ Company Signature Edition

The FJ Company is a Miami-based aftermarket brand which has developed an intersting version for a handsome Land Cruiser classic. If you are willing to
Infiniti will go electric starting 2021

Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations

Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported
Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence

Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this
The new Renault Clio will come to Paris

The current generation Renault Clio is on the market for a long time. But according to AutoExpress, the french super-mini model will get a new generation
DS Racing Formula E car unveiled

Formula E is becoming more and more attractive for the European brands. One of the most important car manufacturer who takes part at the electric Grand
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph

Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun.
