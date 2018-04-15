The famous Opel GT turns 50

In 2018, Opel is celebrating 50 years of Opel GT sports model. The anniversary of the Opel GT’s birth begins in May at the “Bodensee-Klassik” fair for classic cars. Fans can admire the styling-icon in many additional events throughout the year.





But let's go back in 1965. During the Frankfurt INternational Auto Show, Opel come with the Experimental GT. This was the name of the concept car that was the base for the mighty Opel GT. It was the first concept car of a German car manufacturer and also a prototype designed in the first design center of European automobile manufacturer.





In 1968, the first Opel GT rolled off the assembly line and it was a cooperation between Germany and French. Thanks to previous joint projects, the coachbuilder Chausson and Brissoneau & Lotz was a proven partner for Opel and the French company carried out the press work, welding, painting and interior installation of the GT, before sending it to Germany for final assembly of the chassis and powertrain.





Cursomers had two engine to choose from. It was a 1.1 liter engine with 60 horsepower that came from the Kadett and a 1.9 liter with 90 HP that came from the Rekord. The GT 1900 was especially popular right from the start. The maximum speed of 185 km/h and zero-100 km/h acceleration in 11.5 seconds were just what buyers wanted. The rear wheels were driven via a four-speed manual gearbox. The 1.9 liter was also offered with a three speed automatic transmission.





The production of the GT ended in 1973. Total production reached 103,463 units in only five years.

Tags: 1968 opel gt, opel gt, opel gt 50 years

