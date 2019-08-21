The all-new Audi RS6 Avant is here and it can be ordered in America

Audi has officially unveiled a new generation of RS6 Avant. And one of the most important thing is that the car can also be ordered in America.





"In our 25-year RS history, the Audi RS6 Avant is one of our absolute icons with a large fan community worldwide. For the first time we will also offer the RS 6 Avant in North America. This will open up we are entering a new market with great potential and generating further growth", says Oliver Hoffmann, Managing Director of Audi Sport.





On the design side, the things are pretty clear. The new Audi RS6 Avant has a more sporty look and also more agressive details.





Under the hood is a twin-turbo hybridized 4.0 liter V8 engine that deliver 591 horsepower and 800 Nm peak of torque. The engine resoursces are sent to the ground via an all-wheel drive quattro system and thanks to an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission.





As a result, the RS6 Avant can run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 250 km/h. If you are picking the Dynamic Package Plus, the top speed can go up to 305 km/h. Also, this package comes with a central differantial that can transfer up to 70% of power to the front wheels or 85% to the rear.





Standard, the can comes with adaptive air suspension and the ride height is 20 mm lower than the one found on a norma A6 Avant.

Tags: audi, audi rs6, audi rs6 avant, rs6 avant

Posted in Audi, New Vehicles