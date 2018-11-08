The all-new and electric Mercedes-Benz EQC to enter production in mid-2019
8 November 2018 14:59:35
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first 100% electric car under the EQ brand. Its name is EQC and it is an SUV. Now, according to the German car manufacturer, the first production units will be seen on the streets in mid-2019.
In order to do that, Mercedes-Benz intends to double the amount of employees to roughly 1,000 by the end of this year, gearing-up for the launch of the second battery pack production factory in Kamenz, Germany. This factory will produce battery packs for the new EQC.
As you already know, the new Mercedes-Benz EQC comes with two electric motors which delivers 300 kW and 765 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to an 80 kWh battery pack, the car will be able to deliver about 400 kilometers between two complete charges.
