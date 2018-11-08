The all-new 2019 Mazda 3 will be unveiled in Los Angeles
8 November 2018 15:00:13
|Tweet
The Japanese car manufacturer Mazda has published the first teaser picture with the new generation Mazda 3 compact model. In the picture you'll see two silhouettes, which means, the Japanese company will come with a hatchback and a sedan Mazda 3.
More than that, Mazda announced us that the new Mazda 3 will be officially unveiled during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, the event which will kick off on 28th November.
On the design side you will see that the new Mazda 3 will get lots of styling cues from the Kai Concept, a prototype that has been seen for the first time in 2017. Inside the cabin you will also notice some important changes, but the most important modification will be undert the skin.
Mazda updated the architecture and now it will be stiffer and more dynamic to drive. Also we will get the chance to see the new compression-combustion petrol engine named Skyactiv-X.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1992 Mazda 323 Familia GT-REngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 139.0 kw / 186.4 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 240.0 nm / 177.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2001 Mazda 323 MPS ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhpN/A
2006 Mazda 3 MPSEngine: MZR DISI Inline-4, Power: 190.2 kw / 255 bhp, Torque: 380 nm / 280.3 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2007 Mazda 3 MPS ExtremeEngine: MZR DISI Inline-4, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 425 nm / 313.5 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1993 Mazda MX-6 2.0i-16vEngine: Inline-4, Power: 85 kw / 114 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 173 nm / 127.6 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar I-Pace concept makes final tests in Los Angeles
Jaguar is getting closer to its first electric SUV, already anticipated by the I-Pace Concept, unveiled last year during the Los Angeles Motor Show. Now, ...
Jaguar is getting closer to its first electric SUV, already anticipated by the I-Pace Concept, unveiled last year during the Los Angeles Motor Show. Now, ...
Custom Cars
Lincoln Black Label Navigator created for Jay Leno
Lincoln is popular for building one of the most luxurious and imposing SUV on the market: the Navigator. So, no wonder that Jay Leno wanted one in its ...
Lincoln is popular for building one of the most luxurious and imposing SUV on the market: the Navigator. So, no wonder that Jay Leno wanted one in its ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Various News
Video - Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4Matic+ is the fastest series production four-seater on the Nurburgring
The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe was officially unveiled a few months ago. The car is available worldwide but now it has managed to do an impressive think. ...
The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe was officially unveiled a few months ago. The car is available worldwide but now it has managed to do an impressive think. ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...