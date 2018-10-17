Home » News » BMW » The all-new 2019 BMW X7 - official pictures and details

The all-new 2019 BMW X7 - official pictures and details

17 October 2018 14:03:30

BMW has unveiled the all-new 2019 BMW X7. The first of its kind, the big SUV becomes the new range-topping model in the X range. THe new BMW X7 will be assembled only in the US at BMW Plant Spartanburg . Market launch will be March 2019. 

And here are some interesting things about the all-new BMW X7. We have put them with bullets (lines) so you will be able to read them fast.

- The largest BMW X model is 5,151 millimetres in length, 2,000 millimetres wide and 1,805 millimetres tall, and has a wheelbase of 3,105 millimetres.

- Seven seats as standard but the middle row can be specified with two individual comfort seats as an option. Boot capacity can be expanded from 326 litres to a maximum 2,120 litres.

- 20-inch light-alloy wheels as standard, 21- and 22-inch light-alloy wheels optional.

- Equippment lines: Design Pure Excellence, M Sport package and model-specific BMW Individual features allow carefully judged individualisation.

- Air springs at both axles and Adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers are standard. Optional you can have the Integral Active Steering and Executive Drive Pro with active roll stabilisation optional.

- Optional Off-Road Package that enables selection of xSand, xGravel, xRocks and xSnow driving modes at the touch of a button. 

- Safety systems: Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Driving Assistant Professional with Steering and lane control assistant, Lane Change Warning and Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assistant and side collision protection, evasion aid, Crossing traffic warning, Priority warning and Wrong-way warning. Latest generation of the BMW Head-Up Display. Emergency Stop Assistant

- Engine line-up: 3.0 liter petrol unit with 340 HP and 450 Nm; V8 4.4 liter petrol unit with 463 HP and 650 Nm; 3.0 liter diesel unit with 265 HP and 620, 3.0 liter diesel unit with 400 HP and 760 Nm. All engines are matted to an eight speed transmission and an all-wheel drive system

Tags: , , , ,

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles

The all-new 2019 BMW X7 - official pictures and details Photos (23 photos)
  • The all-new 2019 BMW X7 - official pictures and details
  • The all-new 2019 BMW X7 - official pictures and details
  • The all-new 2019 BMW X7 - official pictures and details
  • The all-new 2019 BMW X7 - official pictures and details

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Ford announces new partnership with Mahindra

    Ford announces new partnership with Mahindra

  2. Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition available in US

    Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition available in US

  3. Volkswagen details its future lighting technology

    Volkswagen details its future lighting technology

  4.  
  5. Seat Tarraco enters production in Wolfsburg

    Seat Tarraco enters production in Wolfsburg

  6. The all-new 2019 BMW X7 - official pictures and details

    The all-new 2019 BMW X7 - official pictures and details

  7. Kris Meeke returs to WRC with Toyota

    Kris Meeke returs to WRC with Toyota

Related Specs

  1. 1973 BMW 2002 tii

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 104.4 kw / 140.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 196.6 nm / 145.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  2. 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 239.9 nm / 176.9 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  3. 1978 BMW 320 Turbo Group 5

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A

  4. 1936 BMW 328

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  5. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera announcedAston Martin DBS Superleggera announced
Aston Martin is ready to reintroduce one of its most iconic model. It is a distinctive moniker set to be proudly worn once again by the British marque’s ...

Custom Cars

2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...

Future Cars

Vauxhall to launch eight new modelsVauxhall to launch eight new models
Vauxhall is ready to launch a new and impressive offensive in the next years. The UK division of Opel has to comply with European CO2 guidlines, expected ...

Market News

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in SeptemberMitsubishi Outlander PHEV reach record sales in September
Mitsubishi hit the jackpot with the introduction of the Outlander PHEV, especially in the UK, where people love it. And the selling results for September ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen announces partnership with MicrosoftVolkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...

Various News

Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extenderMazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...

Motorsports

BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing CupBMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...

Videos

Ken Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special videoKen Block launches Forza Horizon 4 with a special video
In order to promote the launch of the new Forza Horizon 4 video game, Microsoft invited Ken Block in the UK. To be more precise, the American stunt man ...
Copyright CarSession.com