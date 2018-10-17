The all-new 2019 BMW X7 - official pictures and details

BMW has unveiled the all-new 2019 BMW X7. The first of its kind, the big SUV becomes the new range-topping model in the X range. THe new BMW X7 will be assembled only in the US at BMW Plant Spartanburg . Market launch will be March 2019.





And here are some interesting things about the all-new BMW X7. We have put them with bullets (lines) so you will be able to read them fast.





- The largest BMW X model is 5,151 millimetres in length, 2,000 millimetres wide and 1,805 millimetres tall, and has a wheelbase of 3,105 millimetres.





- Seven seats as standard but the middle row can be specified with two individual comfort seats as an option. Boot capacity can be expanded from 326 litres to a maximum 2,120 litres.





- 20-inch light-alloy wheels as standard, 21- and 22-inch light-alloy wheels optional.





- Equippment lines: Design Pure Excellence, M Sport package and model-specific BMW Individual features allow carefully judged individualisation.





- Air springs at both axles and Adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers are standard. Optional you can have the Integral Active Steering and Executive Drive Pro with active roll stabilisation optional.





- Optional Off-Road Package that enables selection of xSand, xGravel, xRocks and xSnow driving modes at the touch of a button.





- Safety systems: Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Driving Assistant Professional with Steering and lane control assistant, Lane Change Warning and Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assistant and side collision protection, evasion aid, Crossing traffic warning, Priority warning and Wrong-way warning. Latest generation of the BMW Head-Up Display. Emergency Stop Assistant





- Engine line-up: 3.0 liter petrol unit with 340 HP and 450 Nm; V8 4.4 liter petrol unit with 463 HP and 650 Nm; 3.0 liter diesel unit with 265 HP and 620, 3.0 liter diesel unit with 400 HP and 760 Nm. All engines are matted to an eight speed transmission and an all-wheel drive system

