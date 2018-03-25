Home » News » Toyota » The 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback is here

The 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback is here

25 March 2018 10:37:56

Toyota unveiled the all-new 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback. Known as Auris in Europe, the new Japanese model will be showcased during the 2018 New York Auto Show. 

The model will get an elongated by 1.5 inches and all of that stretch has gone into the wheelbase (103.9 inches). The car also is 1.2 inches wider and was lowered by an inch. 

The new 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback is developed on the new Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform. The car comes with a quiter cabin thanks to the new additional seals. 

Inside the cabin you'll get more spacious stowage ares, some glossy and matte surfaces and an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay. The car also has a six-speaker sound system, seven airbags, and a reverse camera. 

In order to get a good score during the safety tests, the new Corolla has lots of systems including a lane departure warning (with steering assist), automatic high-beam, lane tracing assist, and a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection. 

Under the hood, the old 1.8 liter engine was replaced with the new 2.0 liter gasoline unit. The engine is more powerfull than the old one but we do not have an official figure. 

