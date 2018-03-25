The 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback is here
25 March 2018 10:37:56
|Tweet
Toyota unveiled the all-new 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback. Known as Auris in Europe, the new Japanese model will be showcased during the 2018 New York Auto Show.
The model will get an elongated by 1.5 inches and all of that stretch has gone into the wheelbase (103.9 inches). The car also is 1.2 inches wider and was lowered by an inch.
The new 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback is developed on the new Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform. The car comes with a quiter cabin thanks to the new additional seals.
Inside the cabin you'll get more spacious stowage ares, some glossy and matte surfaces and an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay. The car also has a six-speaker sound system, seven airbags, and a reverse camera.
In order to get a good score during the safety tests, the new Corolla has lots of systems including a lane departure warning (with steering assist), automatic high-beam, lane tracing assist, and a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection.
Under the hood, the old 1.8 liter engine was replaced with the new 2.0 liter gasoline unit. The engine is more powerfull than the old one but we do not have an official figure.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1967 Toyota 2000 GTEngine: Inline 6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2003 Toyota FJ CruiserEngine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhpN/A
1996 Toyota Mega CruiserEngine: 15B-FTE Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 3400 rpm, Torque: 282.01 nm / 208 ft lbs @ 1800 rpm
1984 Toyota MR2Engine: Inline 4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 149.0 nm / 109.9 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
2002 Toyota MR2Engine: Inline-4, Power: 102.9 kw / 138.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 169.48 nm / 125.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Custom Cars
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Waze on its cars
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Seat is not the only car manufacturer who tries to bring its clients new technology on the infotainment screens. At the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, ...
Various News
Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
Motorsports
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...