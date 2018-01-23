The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS is on the assembly line

The new generation 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS was officially unveiled in late 2017. The model comes with a few exterior modifications, with big interior improvements and with the same engine line-up.





Now, Mercedes-Benz officials have told us that the production of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS has started at the Sindelfingen plat in Germany.





The new CLS runs off the same assembly line together with the E-Class sedan and the E-Class T-Model.





As you already know, during the 2018 Detroit Motor Show, Daimler unveiled the 2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 4Matic+. This version will also be assembled in Sindelfingen plant. The CLS 53 4MATIC+ accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, and with the Driver's package achieves a top speed of 270 km/h. It has a 3.0 liter in-line engine that can deliver 435 horswepower and 520 Nm peak of torque.





“The Sindelfingen team has once again demonstrated its motivation and many years of experience in the successful start-up of the new CLS. The start-up of the third generation of the vehicle in series production shows the flexibility that characterizes our production at the Sindelfingen plant", said Michael Bauer, site manager.





Tags: 2019 mercedes-benz cls, mercedes, mercedes-benz

